AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) started construction on an expansion of AdventHealth Wesley Chapel in Wesley Chapel, Fla., according to a news release.

The project will add a new 3-story north wing and a 2-story south courtyard infill, increasing the hospital’s capacity from 169 to 193 inpatient beds and adding two general operating rooms (ORs) as well as a hybrid OR, two endoscopy suites, and 20 pre-op and post-op beds. Shell space will be included for two additional 24-bed units.

In total, the project will add 80,373 square feet of new space and renovate 8,837 square feet of existing space.

Completion is expected by late 2025.

