Nonprofit health system AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) started construction on a new, 10-story hospital in Lake Nona, Fla.

Plans call for the hospital to open in 2026 with 80 patient beds and expand to 320 beds. The hospital also will offer an incision-less surgical suite, according to the website wftv.com.

