AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) opened AdventHealth Riverview in Riverview, Fla., according to a news release.

The 282,000-square-foot greenfield hospital houses 82 beds with plans to expand to 202 beds.

Services include imaging, laboratory, emergency, cardiology, labor and delivery, bariatric, general, neurosurgery, orthopedics, and spine surgery.

The hospital also features a full-service rooftop helipad.

The project team includes architecture firm HuntonBrady (Orlando, Fla.) and construction firm Robins & Morton (Birmingham, Ala.).