Nonprofit healthcare system AdventHealth (Alamonte Springs, Fla.) plans to start construction on a $145 million expansion at AdventHealth Winter Garden, in Winter Garden, Fla., according to a news release.

The project will add three floors to the hospital’s existing patient tower and 40 beds in obstetrics/gynecology, including labor and delivery units. Shell space for 40 more beds is also planned.

The 105,000-square-foot expansion is expected to be completed in 2026.

