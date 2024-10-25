Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.) held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of an expansion and modernization of its surgery center at Adventist Health Tillamook in Tillamook, Ore., according to the Tillamook Headline Herald.

The $18 million project will add a fourth operating room (OR) and pre- and post-operative beds. Additionally, existing space in the surgery center will be renovated.

The project will include three phases and is expected to be completed in 2027.

