The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has elevated 83 member-architects and eight non-member-architects, including seven in the healthcare sector, to its College of Fellows. The honor is awarded to those who have made significant contributions to the profession of architecture and society.

Prospective candidates must have at least 10 years of AIA architect membership and exhibited influence in areas including promoting the aesthetic, scientific, and practical efficiency of the profession; ensuring the advancement of the living standards of people through their improved environment; and coordinating the building industry and the profession of architecture.

The newly elevated members working in healthcare and their AIA-component affiliations include:

