Detroit-based architecture and design firm Albert Kahn Associates has named Kimberly Montague as CEO, according to a news release.

She is the firm’s first female CEO in its nearly 130-year history and takes over the role from Albert Cobb, who is retiring after a 48-year career.

Montague was appointed president of the firm in May 2023 and also retains that title.

Her experience in the healthcare design started at Albert Kahn Associates and she’s also served as an architect at international healthcare consulting firm Planetree (San Jose, Calif.), where she conducted more than 400 design and organizational assessments for health systems across the U.S., Netherlands, Brazil, and Japan.