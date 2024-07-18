Allegheny Health’s Jefferson Hospital Expands Breast And Imaging Center In Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania
Jefferson Hospital, part of Allegheny Health Network (AHN; Pittsburgh), opened an expanded Breast and Imaging Center on its campus in Jefferson Hills, Pa., according to a news release.
The $4.6 million project added nearly 2,000 square feet and includes a second ultrasound room, two additional mammography rooms, and a bone density scanning room.
Other improvements include a larger, more private waiting area and renovated waiting rooms for gowned patients with ADA-compliant dressing rooms.
Read more news about AHN here.