Jefferson Hospital, part of Allegheny Health Network (AHN; Pittsburgh), opened an expanded Breast and Imaging Center on its campus in Jefferson Hills, Pa., according to a news release.

The $4.6 million project added nearly 2,000 square feet and includes a second ultrasound room, two additional mammography rooms, and a bone density scanning room.

Other improvements include a larger, more private waiting area and renovated waiting rooms for gowned patients with ADA-compliant dressing rooms.

