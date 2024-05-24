Healthcare system Allina Health (Minneapolis, Minn.) opened the Lakeville Specialty Center in Lakeville, Minn.

The 100,000-square-foot facility houses specialty services such as heart care, dermatology, women’s care, and orthopedics, according to a news release.

Additionally, Allina Health’s first orthopedic urgent care, Allina Health Surgery Center – Lakeville, and MNGI Digestive Health operate in the building.

The project team includes Wold Architects and Engineers (lead designer; Clawson, Mich.) and Davis (developer; Minneapolis).

