Architecture, design, and planning firm FCA (Philadelphia) has appointed Stephen Szutenbach as principal and practice lead in its Orlando, Fla., office, according to a news release.

Szutenbach has more than 15 years of experience in healthcare design, including past roles at AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) and architecture firm HKS (Dallas). His new role will include spearheading the firm’s growth efforts in the healthcare sector across Florida.

