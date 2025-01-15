Multidisciplinary architecture, engineering and planning firm CPL (Rochester, N.Y.) acquired Commonwealth Architects (Richmond, Va.) to expand its services into Virginia, according to a news release.

With the acquisition, CPL adds an office in Richmond, Va., to its other 24 offices across seven states specializing in healthcare, community, and education sectors.

Commonwealth Architects, founded in 1999, offers architecture, interior design, master planning, and historic preservation services.

