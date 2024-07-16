Architecture and design firm Gensler (San Francisco) is expanding its healthcare design team with the hiring of senior leaders in its Toronto, Shanghai, and Houston offices, according to a news release.

Shary Adams is a healthcare practice leader at the firm’s Toronto office and has 35 years of experience designing and planning healthcare projects.

Ray Bai assumes the role of practice area community leader in Shanghai, bringing nearly 25 years of experience in healthcare, hospitality, mixed-use, and aviation project design to the firm.

Alanna Carter joins the firm’s Houston office as regional healthcare practice leader and has 30 years of experience in healthcare and senior living projects.

