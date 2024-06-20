Architecture and interior design firm Margulies Perruzzi (Boston) completed three projects at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., according to a news release.

The projects consist of a new 3,141-square-foot modular electrophysiology lab, a 1,200-square-foot neurointerventional radiology room, and a 3,700-square-foot inflammatory bowel disease clinic converted from an existing endoscopy clinic.

