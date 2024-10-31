The Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre opened in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, according to a news release from the Alberta government.

The approximately 2 million-square-foot facility consists of a seven-story podium and a six-story tower.

It houses more than 100 exam rooms, 160 inpatient beds, more than 90 chemotherapy chairs, 12 radiation vaults, and increased space for clinical trials, outpatient cancer clinics, and research laboratories.

The project also added on-site underground parking with 1,650 stalls.

The project team includes design firm Dialog (Calgary), architecture firm Stantec (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada), and general contractor PCL Construction (Edmonton).