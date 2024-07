The American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE; Chicago) announced the winners of the 2024 Energy to Care Awards, which recognize significant reductions in energy use and emissions in the healthcare industry.

The highest distinction, the Sustainability Champions Award, was earned by 21 healthcare facilities across six organizations, according to a news release. These facilities demonstrated leadership in decarbonization efforts and using saved resources to support patient care.

Sustainability Champions Award winners include:

More than 4,400 healthcare facilities have participated in the Energy to Care program since 2010, with a combined energy cost savings of more than $550 million reallocated to patient care, according to ASHE.

View the complete list of 2024 winners here, and read more about ASHE here.