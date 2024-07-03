Nonprofit healthcare system Astria Health (Sunnyside, Wash.) held a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion of the behavioral health unit at Astria Toppenish Hospital in Toppenish, Wash., according to a news release.

The $13 million project will add 14 inpatient beds for a total of 29 beds. The behavioral health unit provides long-term, intensive inpatient psychiatric care, with hospital stays of 90 to 180 days.

Astria Toppenish Hospital is a 78-bed community hospital located on indigenous land of the Yakama Nation, providing vital services to tribal members, farmworkers, and the community at large.