Aurora Health Care (Milwaukee) completed an expansion of its Aurora Medical Center-Fond du Lac campus in Fond du Lac, Wisc., according to the website fdlreporter.com.

The project, finished last month, included a 70,000-square-foot addition comprising an eight-bay emergency department (ED); two beds for orthopedic, abdominal, and general surgery patients; and diagnostic, operating, recovery, and lab space; and a pharmacy.

The medical center campus has grown to 185,000 total square feet.

