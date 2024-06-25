Austin Regional Clinic, a multispecialty medical group based in Central Texas, is building a medical office building (MOB) at its ARC South 1st facility in Austin, Texas.

The two-story, 63,000-square-foot MOB will house the provider’s first ambulatory surgery center on the first floor as well as specialty services such as dermatology, podiatry, cardiology, musculoskeletal, and gastrointestinal.

The project, which will replace an existing prefabricated building on the site, will be designed to meet Austin Energy Green Building standards, utilizing sustainable building materials, energy-efficient systems, and natural daylight.

Lawrence Group (St. Louis) is the designer and architect on the project.

Construction is expected to start in July, according to a news release.