2024 HCD Conference Preview: Expo Products

The 2024 Healthcare Design Conference + Expo in Indianapolis will showcase the event’s largest expo hall to date and more than 230 exhibitors on site.

Over three days at the conference, attendees can connect with manufacturers and service providers and have the opportunity to engage with new products and services designed specifically for healthcare environments.

Here’s a preview of some of the offerings that will be on display. For the full exhibitor list and floor plan, visit hcdexpo.com.

Biobased Xorel, Carnegie

Carnegie’s Biobased Xorel is a commercial-grade woven fabric made from rapidly renewable sugarcane. The updated Strie line includes 39 new colors in milky layered hues, and Nexus has been expanded with 18 textured neutrals that feature matte and lustrous yarns fused into a single dimensional linen.

Booth #969

Ryno Wall Desk, Pineapple Furniture

Ryno Wall Desk is the latest addition to Pineapple Furniture’s Ryno rotationally molded bedroom line. The desk features softly rounded, gently tapered edges to minimize ligature risks. The unit can be mounted at different positions on a wall to adjust the desktop height to different users’ needs and is wheelchair accessible.

Booth #627

Dart, Allseating

Dart conference chair from Allseating features a fully upholstered frame with horizontal stitching details along the back. The line includes a waterfall seat that relieves stress on the hamstrings while sitting, as well as four arm options for added comfort. Dart is also available in mid-back and high-back options.

Booth #243

Sunny Kids collection, Encore

Encore introduces the Sunny Kids collection of children’s guest chairs. The seating line has a tapered wood frame, plush cushions, customizable metal connectors, and a 275-pound weight capacity. Accompanying adult-sized guest chairs, settee, lounge seating, and occasional tables are also available.

Booth #713

Conversa modular lounge system, KFI Studios

KFI Studios’ Conversa modular lounge system of seating and table units allows for a range of options such as armchairs, sofas, seating clusters, and curved arrangements. The line is available in a wide selection of healthcare-approved textiles, and the tables feature a durable powder-coated steel base with a wood or high-pressure laminate top.

Booth #663

Stairwell Surfaces, Zandur

Stairwell Surfaces from Zandur include a variety of high-performance rubber stair tread and landing surfaces. Made from Zandur’s exclusive Nitrile rubber blend, the line features a traction-enhancing texture and is free of plasticizers and polyvinyl chloride.

Booth #769

Haiku collection, C.F. Stinson

C.F. Stinson’s Haiku collection of eight textiles features four coated fabrics, three woven upholstery fabrics, and one privacy curtain. The line is bleach-solution cleanable and exceeds 100,000 double rubs. The Kigo privacy curtain contains 23 percent Seaqual Yarn, a 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester material made from upcycled marine plastic.

Booth #220

Seaside Lounge Series, Integra

Seaside Lounge Series from Integra features multiple base options including a 360-degree swivel and various arm styles such as a tablet arm. The furniture has a united seat and back design with a wipe-out feature to enhance cleanability and a waterfall front for comfort. The chair has an 800-pound weight capacity.

Booth #267

Kindera, JSI Health

JSI Health’s Kindera performance recliner includes easy access to comfort-adjustment controls including a back recline lever, which allows providers to maintain eye contact with patients during caregiving. The seating has a 400-pound weight capacity; the bariatric model has a 600-pound weight capacity.

Booth #357

Ray Stool, Blue Ridge Ergonomics

Blue Ridge Ergonomics’ Ray Stool features a seat with a beveled waterfall edge and leg contours to enable longer sitting sessions. Constructed from durable polyurethane, the stool has a built-in handle to assist with moving and is fully sealed and non-porous for easy cleaning.

Booth #1032

Art Select LVT collection, Karndean Designflooring

The Art Select LVT collection by Karndean Designflooring includes almost 50 new wood and stone designs. Featuring a 30-mil wear layer, the line is available in gluedown and rigid-core styles for installation. The flooring is hygienic, waterproof, scratch resistant, and easy to clean.

Booth #968

Vibe Health Insight from EVideon is an electronic health record-integrated digital whiteboard. The unit displays real-time information including schedules, medications, safety precautions, and diet. Insight also integrates with the hospital’s real-time location system to notify patients and family when a care team member enters the room.

Booth #1113

Kindl collection, SitOnIt Seating

SitOnIt Seating’s Kindl collection includes guest, bariatric, and tandem options. Ideal for lobbies and patient rooms, the collection features a steel frame, discreet clean-out, glass-filled nylon arm cap, and underside splash guard.

Booth #225

Paradox vinyl, Mayer Fabrics

Mayer Fabrics presents Paradox vinyl. The line’s geometric design is available in six colorways and features a soil- and stain-resistant topcoat. Paradox is bleach cleanable and free of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances.

Booth #261

Sotto Overbed Table from MedViron LLC

The Sotto Overbed Table from MedViron LLC features a base design that allows the table to be properly positioned with critical care beds and stretchers for patient comfort and safety. The table is easy to clean, durable, and supports infection prevention. Optional features include cupholders, a vanity mirror, tablet holder, and spill containment tops.

Booth #807

Etched & Threaded carpet tile collection, Interface

Etched & Threaded carpet tile collection from Interface includes seven designs featuring cable knit, tweed, and threaded patterns and textures mimicking natural stone formations. The collection is made from 100 percent recycled content nylon and includes acoustic and performance benefits such as underfoot comfort, sound absorption, and durability.

Booth #213

Abrazo chair, Stance Healthcare

Stance Healthcare’s Abrazo chair offers three base options: a standard four-leg base; swivel star-shaped base with tilt for comfort and maneuverability; and a rocking base. Abrazo features a floating back, 360-degree clean out, optional solid-surface arm caps, and replaceable components.

Booth #647

ChairHandler, Sitmatic

Sitmatic‘s ChairHandler is an aluminum multi-use hook that attaches to the back of lab stools and chairs. ChairHandler helps eliminate germ transfer that normally occurs by touching the upholstery and armrests of healthcare seating. It securely holds lab coats, bags, and other equipment while a high-visibility nameplate displays names and departments to help keep chairs where they belong.

Booth #257

Arcadia, Stash

Stash from Arcadia is a wooden guest chair that folds up and can be stored on the wall, stacked flat, or nested together. The seating is designed by David Ritch and Mark Saffell of 5D Studio and is made from durable, solid beechwood.

Booth #713

Tailor Club chair, Spec Furniture Inc.

Inspired by residential and hospitality designs, Tailor Club chair by Spec Furniture Inc. features club-style arms, a separate seat and back, and clear, non-marring glides. The chair ships assembled. Options include a swivel tablet arm and a power module centered in the seat front.

Booth #549

Tekloom

Tekloom features a hybrid construction that combines the aesthetic of a woven textile with the high-performance characteristics of a coated fabric. Tekloom is impermeable to liquids, bleach cleanable, and exceeds 1 million double rubs. Tekloom complies with Healthier Hospitals and California Specification 01350 for evaluating and restricting VOC emissions for indoor air.

Booth #687

N601 Pivot Arm Recliner, Intensa

N601 Pivot Arm Recliner by Intensa features various seating positions including upright, first recline, and second recline, contoured seat, and memory foam back. Available in a variety of fabric finishes, the recliner features arms that pivot and self-storing side tables to make cleaning convenient.

Booth #234

SDX3 SmartView, Skyline Glass

Skyline Glass’ SDX3 SmartView, featuring CLiC’s liquid crystal technology, combines the manufacturer’s film-free smart glass window with its framing system. Specifically designed for viewing windows in healthcare spaces, the line offers ultra-clear visibility from any angle and instant transitions between supervision and privacy.

Booth #825

Kenzley Sleep Sofa, La-Z-Boy Healthcare / Knú Comfort

Kenzley Sleep Sofa from La-Z-Boy Healthcare / Knú Comfort is a flop-style sleep sofa incorporating dual clean-out openings (one in both sofa and sleep positions) and separate seat and sleep surfaces. The furniture can be customized with multiple arm and leg options, including new lounge-style arms and tapered metal legs, along with an optional integrated side table.

Booth #401

Knossos from Linear A LLC

Knossos from Linear A LLC, used in master planning and strategic planning, is a healthcare key planning unit (KPU) toolkit that helps users save time and money, ensures accuracy, reduces the need for consultants, and enables project benchmarking while quantifying space needs. Knossos accounts for phase length, operations, strategies, recruiting, occupancy, and is both centralized and portable.

Booth #877

Dynamic Stone, Toli North America

Dynamic Stone from Toli North America is a homogenous resilient floor tile that measures 24 by 24 inches. The flooring comes in six landscape-inspired designs and has a 120-mil wear layer. It requires no waxing or polish and features the manufacturer’s finish that destroys viruses on contact.

Booth #941

VitalSign Insert, 2/90 Sign Systems

2/90 Sign Systems features the VitalSign Insert adapted for their new Frame Modular Sign System. Designed to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, the self-contained medical alert messages can be changed with a magnetic tool, minimizing direct contact and securing messages.

Booth #379

Evolving Styles, Flexco

Evolving Styles rubber sheet flooring from Flexco comes in 33 colors featuring traditional wood grain styles and marble patterns. The flooring can be combined with the manufacturer’s FlashCove Prefabricated Wall Base System for seamless protection against dirt, germs, and bacteria.

Booth #871

2022 FGI Guidelines Integration, dRofus

dRofus, a healthcare space planning and requirements management software, introduces the 2022 FGI Guidelines Integration for healthcare planning. Healthcare designers now have access to over 230 room templates containing space requirements and room features, along with typical equipment, furniture, and fixtures. Health facility planners can incorporate their organization’s requirements into predefined templates to generate real-time design standards to ensure system-wide standardization. All fully integrated into your BIM workflow.

Booth #1013

Koble, 9to5 Seating

9to5 Seating presents Koble soft task seating, featuring a lumbar-curved seat and back to promote an upright, engaging posture. Single seat models can be placed back-to-back to create an angular back design. Koble features standard adjustable glides and a 400-pound weight rating.

Booth #367

Eternal Step, Forbo Flooring System

Forbo Flooring Systems’ Eternal Step safety vinyl collection comes in a wide variety of designs and colors. With a slip-resistant design, the flooring can be used in different applications, including wet and barefoot/footwear combined areas. Advanced printing techniques are used to create coordinated color schemes and realistic designs.

Booth #373

Find updates and additional information on the 2024 HCD Conference + Expo here.