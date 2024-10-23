Healthcare Design wrapped up another successful HCD Conference +Expo in October, taking the annual event to Indianapolis, Oct. 5-8.

Over four days, the healthcare design industry engaged in keynote and educational sessions, facility tours, networking events—and the event’s largest expo hall to date.

2024 also saw the return of the fourth annual Breaking Through conceptual design competition, the Nightingale product awards, and a jam-packed Magazine Awards Luncheon celebrating the HCD 2024 Rising Star and HCD 10 awards along with Design Showcase and Remodel/Renovation winners.

Coverage of the conference will be featured in Healthcare Design’s upcoming November/December issue.

For now, enjoy a few highlights from this year’s event including a slideshow of images (above) and conference news and session reviews:

And mark your calendars for the 2025 conference in Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 25-28, 2025. For more information, visit www.hcdexpo.com.