2024 HCD Conference Preview

The Healthcare Design Conference + Expo heads to Indianapolis’ Indiana Convention Center Oct. 5-8.

Healthcare Design tapped its Local Liaison Committee to share their favorite spots and hidden gems in the host city that attendees can check out while they’re in town.

For conference and registration details, visit hcdexpo.com.

Chase Miller, senior healthcare planner and planning team leader, Guidon (Indianapolis)

Favorite Indiana landmark: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Must-see architecture: First Christian Church.

Outdoor space: Bicentennial Unity Plaza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for sure!

Rooftop bar: Pivot Bar and Balcony or The Skyline Club.

Ice-cream: Traders Point Creamery and Kilwins along the Mass Ave. District.

Favorite activity: The Indianapolis Zoo.

Local beer: St. Joseph Brewery & Public House, great atmosphere in an old Catholic church.

Neighborhood: Fountain Square, great coffee and eclectic atmosphere, and known for the HGTV show “Good Bones”!

Jim Mladucky, vice president of design & construction, Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)

Favorite Indiana landmarks: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Solders and Sailors Monument at Monument Circle, and Indiana War Memorial.

Must-see architecture: State Capitol Building, Scottish Rite Cathedral, Bottleworks District, Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design (Bloomington, Ind.), and of course Columbus, Ind.

Outdoor space: Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields, Crown Hill Cemetery, White River State Park.

Rooftop bar: 1933 Lounge by St. Elmo.

Favorite neighborhood bar: The Dorman Street Saloon.

Favorite restaurant: Vida, Bluebeard, Union 50, Milktooth, Nesso.

Neighborhood restaurant: Iaria’s Italian Restaurant.

Local beer: Sun King, Centerpoint, St Joe’s Brewery, and Metazoa Brewing.

Neighborhood: Massachusetts Avenue, Georgia Street, Historic Fletcher Place, Broad Ripple Cultural District.

Favorite activity: Cottage Home Block Party, a Halloween-themed party.

Doug Fick, principal, CMTA (Indianapolis)

Favorite Indiana landmark: Indiana War Memorial & Museum.

Must see architecture: Scottish Rite Cathedral.

Outdoor space: White River State Park along the Central Canal.

Rooftop bar: I am aware of one downtown which is the Pivot Bar associated with the Hyatt. Personally I like the 1933 Lounge by St. Elmo, it has a speakeasy vibe.

Ice cream: South Bend Chocolate Co. on Monument Circle.

Favorite activity: Duckpin bowling.

Local beer: “Nap In the Hammock” by Metazoa Brewing Co.

Neighborhood: Fountain Square.

Andrew Mitchell, principal, MKM Architecture + Design (Indianapolis)

Favorite Indiana landmark: Indianapolis Motor Speedway. When in Indy, you must checkout the home to the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Must-see architecture: Irwin Library at Butler University, designed by Minoru Yamasaki, is a great example of mid-century modern design. Open, full of light, beautiful!

If you feel adventurous, I recommend making the trip from Indy to Columbus, Ind. A great blend of world-class architecture and small-town charm.

Outdoor space: White River State Park. I love the juxtaposition of green space weaving through the urban core. A great way to visit multiple cultural attractions such as the Eiteljorg Museum and Indiana State Museum located in the park.

Rooftop bar: It’s not a rooftop bar, but you are missing out if you don’t go to The Jazz Kitchen. Great jazz music in an electric environment!

Local beer: Anything by Sun King Brewing. My favorites are “WeeMac Scottish-Style Ale” and “Sunlight Cream Ale.”

Neighborhood: The Fountain Square neighborhood is a great mix of local establishments highlighting the variety of cultures that Indy has to offer.

