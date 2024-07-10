Healthcare Design magazine is accepting entries for the 2024 Nightingale Awards program.

Presented in partnership with the 2024 Healthcare Design Conference + Expo (Oct. 5-8, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis), the Nightingale Awards recognize contributions to the healthcare built environment through product design and innovation that contribute to healing.

The annual competition is named for Florence Nightingale, a tireless advocate for the improvement of care and conditions in military and civilian hospitals in the 1800s.

Products are judged for their contribution or solution for clinical or operational outcomes; aesthetics and innovation; built environment solution, durability, functionality, and quality; industry certifications and standards; environmental sustainability; and list price.

The product competition is open only to companies that are exhibitors during the 2024 HCD Conference. Entrants are eligible for the following award types: Gold, Silver, Innovation, Sustainability, and one Best of Competition.

Winners will be announced live at the 2024 HCD Conference. Products also will be featured in the January/February 2025 issue of Healthcare Design magazine. (See coverage of the 2023 Nightingale Awards winners here.)

For more information on the 2024 Nightingale Awards Competition, including the rules and entry form, go here.

Find updates and additional information on the 2024 HCD Conference + Expo here.