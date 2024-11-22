Healthcare Design Showcase 2024

The projects that earn top honors in the 2024 Healthcare Design Showcase have one thing in common: Raising the bar in healthcare design.

Each year, Healthcare Design receives entries from across the healthcare design spectrum, and this, our 24th year of the program that celebrates excellence in healthcare design is no exception. Project work ranges from community hospitals, cancer care centers, and outpatient clinics to children’s hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

Those rising to the top illustrate new and effective approaches to tackling some of the industry’s toughest challenges, including improving operations and staff efficiency, overcoming difficult site logistics, and enhancing interior aesthetics—all while supporting effective care delivery.

Design Showcase jury process

All submissions to the Design Showcase were reviewed by ajury of industry professionals including architects, interior designers, owners, and consultants. The submissions were judged based on achievements in the categories of Innovation, Aesthetics, Experience, and Operational Performance.

The projects that received the highest scores in the first round of virtual jury review then advanced to the second round and a live, in-person judging event held in Nashville, Tenn., this past spring. There, the jury assessed each project before determining those recognized with Honorable Mention and our highest honor, the Award of Merit.

Design Showcase winners were celebrated during a Magazine Awards Luncheon at the 2024 HCD Conference + Expo, held Oct. 5-8, in Indianapolis:

The list of winners and links to additional coverage is below. The 2024 Design Showcase is also featured in Healthcare Design‘s August issue.

2024 Healthcare Design Showcase Awards of Merit:

Baptist Health Care Pensacola – Brent Lane Campus, submitted by Gresham Smith

Botton-Champalimaud Pancreatic Cancer Centre, submitted by HDR, Sachin Agshikar, and João Laranjo Arquitectos

Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Medical Center, submitted by EwingCole

Healthcare Design Showcase Honorable Mentions:

Ochsner Medical Complex – Clearview, submitted by Grace Hebert Curtis Architects LLC

Rush University Medical Center Joan & Paul Rubschlager Building, submitted by HDR

Healthcare Design Showcase Finalists:

Almoosa Rehabilitation Hospital, submitted by HDR

Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s, submitted by HGA

Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital and Medical Center, submitted by Flad Architects

Memorial Cancer Institute, submitted by HKS Inc.

Moffitt Cancer Center, Moffitt McKinley Hospital, submitted by HDR

Mount Sinai Hospital Multi-phased Emergency Department Transformation, submitted by E4H Environments for Health Architecture

Mount Sinai Medical Center Braman Comprehensive Cancer Center, submitted by CannonDesign

ThedaCare/Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center, submitted by HGA

UC Health Emergency Department Expansion and Renovation, submitted by CannonDesign

UW Health Eastpark Medical Center, submitted by HKS Inc.

Anne DiNardo is editor-in-chief of Healthcare Design. She can be reached at [email protected].