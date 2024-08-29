Healthcare Design magazine has been named a finalist in several categories for the 2024 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards, a program that celebrates editorial and design excellence in the publishing industry.

For the 2024 awards, Brand Director Jennifer Kovacs Silvis’ 2024 HCD A/E/C survey, published in Healthcare Design’s April 2024 issue, is a finalist in the Analysis B2B category.

Editor-in-chief Anne DiNardo’s feature “Healthcare Takes Aim At Decarbonization,” published in HCD’s June/July 2023 issue, is a finalist in the Long-form Feature Content B2B category.

This year’s program received more than 1,000 entries across nearly 80 categories, recognizing the best in magazine content, cover design, digital columns and blogs, articles, essays, podcasts, interactive storytelling and digital application, graphic design, photography, illustration, web design, video, and more.

Finalists are those entries that scored the highest in their respective categories, as judged by experienced editorial and design professionals.

“While digital transformation continues to reshape how we interact with content, the desire for tactile print remains strong,” said Becky Peck, group publisher at Folio, in a release. “In this competitive landscape, delivering exceptional content and design is key to cutting through the noise, whether your platform is print, digital, or a hybrid. It’s inspiring to see these creative talents push boundaries, elevate their craft, and produce work that truly resonates with audiences, earning them this prestigious recognition.”

Winners of the 2024 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards will be announced on October 22.