Nightingale Awards Best Of Innovation Q+A

In 2022, the Window Covering Manufacturers Association (WCMA) introduced a revised safety standard to eliminate free-hanging chains and cords from window covering products, which would go into effect in June 2024. Standard Textile partnered with Altex, a Canadian window coverings company, to introduce a chain-free shade that improves safety and maintenance.

The product—solar shades with Newton High-Speed Lite-Lift technology (Newton)—was awarded the Best of Innovation in the Nightingale Awards and a Gold Award in the Window Shading & Treatments category at the 2024 Healthcare Design Conference + Expo.

“Roller shades have been around for decades, and it has taken THIS long to find a solution to eliminate chains without having to upgrade to motorized shades in clinical environments,” one juror commented.

Newton’s chain-free, manual operation enhances durability and ease of use, with two options for wand control: a standard pull wand and an accessible loop wand. “Not only was this product new and innovative, but it was fun to use,” one juror noted. “The smooth operation, balance, and momentum of the opening and closing action feels good in your hands.”

Healthcare Design spoke with Amanda McClure, senior product manager for the interiors group at Standard Textile, and Gilles Dumoulin, CEO at Altex, about the shade’s design and operational features.

Healthcare Design: Jurors appreciated Newton for “addressing a big need in the market.” What issues were you trying to solve with this product?

Amanda McClure: Motorized shades aren’t always feasible, so we needed a safe, practical, and visually appealing alternative. Newton High-Speed Lite-Lift technology meets stringent safety standards with a chain-free solution that’s easy to operate.

The sleek wand control and customizable fabric options, including blackout and sheer, ensure the shades enhance both functionality and aesthetics in healthcare settings.

Gilles Dumoulin: Safety was central to Newton’s development. By eliminating chains and cords, the product reduces risks for children and elderly individuals and meets industry safety standards.

How did feedback from patients and clinical staff help guide the product’s design and features?

McClure: Patients frequently found chain-operated shades difficult to operate, and breakage was a common issue. With Newton, an easy pull of the wand raises or lowers the shade in a quick and smooth action, making operation more intuitive. For clinical staff, streamlined shade replacements reduce disruptions in busy healthcare environments.

Dumoulin: Newton is able to provide these benefits through its advanced manual system, which was designed to deliver smooth and controlled movement while ensuring ease of use in demanding healthcare settings.

Each shade is custom-calibrated during manufacturing to optimize performance, eliminating the need for adjustments during installation. To support maintenance in busy healthcare environments, the alignment guide simplifies the process, allowing for easy replacement.

How does the product’s design support durability and infection control needs in healthcare?

Dumoulin: The hem bar can be pulled down to adjust the shade without damaging internal mechanisms. This feature minimizes wear and tear, extending the product’s lifespan.

McClure: Additionally, the wand is crafted from an easy-to-disinfect hard surface, and the shade fabrics can be quickly wiped down.

How can the shade be customized to meet various patient population and clinical setting needs?

McClure: Facilities can select from a range of fabrics, including blackout and sheer options, to match their privacy and lighting requirements.

Additionally, custom printing is available, allowing for the incorporation of healing visuals or wayfinding elements. These features help create a more supportive and visually engaging environment for patients.

Robert McCune is senior editor of Healthcare Design and can be reached at [email protected].