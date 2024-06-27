Healthcare Design opened registration for the 2024 HCD Conference + Expo to be held Oct. 5-8 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

The premier healthcare design industry event features expert insights into the latest trends, best practices, and leading-edge approaches in the planning, design, construction, and operation of healthcare spaces.

Attendees have the opportunity to participate in pre-conference facility tours, keynote and educational presentations, daily exhibit hall hours, and networking events, in addition to earning continuing education credits.

To check out registration options and more details on the conference, go here.