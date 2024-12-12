Banner Estrella Medical Center, part of nonprofit health system Banner Health (Phoenix, Ariz.), has started construction on a $37 million expansion on its campus in Phoenix, according to the Queen Creek Tribune.

The project will add 36 beds, as well as additional space in the operating room (OR) and women and infant service areas.

The project team will include Cuningham (architect, Minneapolis, Minn.), Affiliated Engineers (engineering support, Phoenix), and Kitchell (general contractor, Phoenix).

