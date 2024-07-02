A joint venture of Baptist Health (Jeffersontown, Ky.) and post-acute healthcare provider Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) opened Baptist Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Louisville, Ky., according to a news release.

The 40-bed inpatient facility offers care to patients recovering from strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, and complex orthopedic conditions.

The hospital features a therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies, courtyard, pharmacy, activity room, and dayroom.

