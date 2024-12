Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables, Fla.) opened a new freestanding emergency department (ED), which will operate as a department of Boca Raton Regional Hospital in Boca Raton, Fla., according to southfloridahospitalnews.com.

The 16,800-square-foot ED houses 18 exam rooms, a dedicated triage area, diagnostic imaging, on-site lab, and a pharmacy.

