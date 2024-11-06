Baton Rouge General in Baton Rouge, La., plans to open a new neighborhood hospital in Denham Springs, La., according to a news release.

The 40,000-square-foot facility will include a 14-bed emergency department (ED), 12 inpatient beds, and outpatient services such as imaging, lab, and physician practices.

The project, now in the design phase, will be presented to the Livingston Parish Planning Commission for approval, according to the article.

Groundbreaking is tentatively planned for early 2025 and the project is expected to open in 2027.

