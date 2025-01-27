Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) is nearing completion on a new 340,000-square-foot, 84-bed hospital medical center in Frisco, Texas, according to wfaa.com.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco at PGA Parkway will house emergency, cardiovascular care, women’s health, surgery, lab, and imaging departments. An entire floor will be dedicated to women’s health, including labor and delivery rooms, a neonatal intensive care unit, and postpartum recovery suites.

Located on a 37-acre site, the campus also will include 2.3 miles of paved trails.

The project started construction in 2023 and is expected to open this summer.

