Global architecture and design firm B+H Architects has appointed Michele Cohen as healthcare principal in its Toronto, Ontario, Canada, office, according to a news release.

With 30 years of experience in healthcare architecture and planning, Cohen will lead growth of the firm’s healthcare practice across Canada and North America. Her career spans more than 7 million square feet of health and sciences projects, including The Ottawa Hospital (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada), Niagara Health’s St. Catharines Hospital (Catharines, Ontario, Canada), and the St. James Town Clinic (Toronto).

