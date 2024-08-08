Brooks Rehabilitation (Jacksonville, Fla.) has partnered with Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) on a project to build a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital on the Mayo Clinic’s Phoenix campus, according to a news release.

The $70 million rehabilitation hospital will consist of a three-story, 80,000-square-foot building with 60 private patient rooms. Construction is expected to start later this year and be completed by summer 2026.

The project team includes Hoefer Welker (architect; Kansas City, Mo.), Anchor Health Properties (developer; Charlottesville, Va.), Kitchell (general contractor; Phoenix), and Kimley-Horn (civil engineer; Raleigh, Va.).

