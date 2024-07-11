Butler Hospital opened a new 25-bed short-stay unit on its campus in Providence, R.I., according to a news release.

The renovated unit is designed to treat multiple patient populations needing mental health treatments, helping to alleviate overcrowded emergency departments at local hospitals.

The unit features a flexible pod system, which can accommodate demands to flex up or down adolescent beds, provide isolation rooms, and treat various adult populations.

The project team includes architecture firm CannonDesign (Pittsburgh), engineering firm BR+A (Boston), and contractor DPR Construction (Redwood City, Calif.).