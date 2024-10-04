Chelsea Hospital, a joint venture between Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) and University of Michigan Health (Ann Arbor, Mich.), opened an expanded adult inpatient rehabilitation unit in Chelsea, Mich., according to a news release.

The $11 million project increased the size of the rehabilitation unit from 24 to 40 beds for patients recovering from trauma, stroke, brain and spinal cord injuries, neurological and cardiac/pulmonary diseases, cancer, amputation, and organ transplants.