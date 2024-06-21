MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital was awarded LEED Gold certification for its outpatient specialty care center, Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village, on the hospital’s Long Beach, Calif., campus.

The certification recognizes the facility’s environmental strategies, including sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, and indoor environment quality, according to a news release.

The specialty care center opened in February 2021.