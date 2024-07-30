The Cherokee Nation (Tahlequah, Okla.) reached a project milestone with the placement of the final steel beam on a $470 million replacement project in Tahlequah, according to the website newson6.com.

The new six-story building, funded by the Cherokee Nation, will comprise a new hospital, outpatient clinic, and medical school.

The facility will replace the existing W.W. Hastings Hospital, which is slated for future renovation to house other healthcare services.

