Children’s Health (Dallas) and UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) are set to begin construction on a $5 billion replacement of Children’s Medical Center on the campus of the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, according to the website www.nbcdfw.com.

The new pediatric campus will consist of two, 12-story towers and an eight-story tower with 552 inpatient beds, a neonatal intensive care unit and a Level 1 trauma center with 90 emergency department exam rooms and 24 observation rooms, according to a news release.

The facility will also have two helicopter pads and a bridge connecting it to William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital in Dallas.

Construction is expected to start in the second quarter of this year and be completed by 2031.

The project’s integrated design team includes HKS (Dallas) and Perkins&Will (Chicago), and McCarthy Building Companies (St. Louis) and Vaughn Construction (Houston) are serving as construction managers, according to a news release from Perkins&Will.