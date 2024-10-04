Children’s Health (Dallas) and UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas have started construction on a $5 billion pediatric health campus on the UT Southwestern campus, according to a news release.

The 4.7-million-square-foot project will replace the existing Children’s Medical Center Dallas and consist of two 12-story towers and one 8-story tower. The central hospital tower will be named the Rees-Jones Tower and will serve as the main hospital entrance, housing the lobby.

The new pediatric hospital will house 552 beds and an enhanced Level I pediatric trauma center with 90 emergency department (ED) exam rooms, and 24 observation rooms. In addition, there will be a new fetal care center for complex maternal and fetal health cases with direct access via a connector bridge to William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital (Dallas); eight rehabilitation and therapy gyms, 13 playrooms, two retail pharmacies, a juice and smoothie bar, three coffee shops, and a food hall.

The project was announced in February, with a project team that includes a design collaboration between HKS (Dallas) and Perkins&Will (Dallas); and McCarthy Vaughn Partnership (MVP), a joint venture of McCarthy Building Companies Inc. (Dallas) and J.T. Vaughn Construction LLC (Dallas), as construction manager.