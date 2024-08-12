Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (Atlanta) plans to open the Arthur M. Blank Hospital at its North Druid Hills campus in Brookhaven, Ga., this fall, according to a news release.

The new, 19-story, 2 million-square-foot hospital will house clinical specialty services such as treatment for cancer and blood disorders, critical care, neurosciences, orthopedics, laboratory, radiology, and transplants.

The facility will include a special care unit for treatment of highly infectious diseases, three cardiovascular operating rooms, and an inpatient dialysis unit.

Clinical services at Egleston Hospital in Atlanta and outpatient clinics at Emory Children’s Center, on the Egleston campus in Atlanta, will move to the new hospital, along with cancer and blood disorder services from the healthcare organization’s Eagleston and Scottish Rite campuses in Atlanta.