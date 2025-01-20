Children’s Mercy Kansas City (Kansas City, Mo.) and Camber Mental Health (Wichita, Kan.) partnered to open a new mental health campus for children and adults in Olathe, Kan., according to a news release.

The 72,700-square-foot Children’s Mercy Olathe + Camber Mental Health Mental Wellness Campus For Youth & Adults houses 72 beds, including 48 pediatric beds and 24 adult beds, in separate units. The campus also features six private courtyards, walking paths, and dining and activity spaces.

The facility provides inpatient hospitalization for young patients ages 6 to 18 as well as adults. Services include medical, clinical, and nursing assessment; intensive psychiatric care and medication management; individual, family, and group therapy sessions; and innovative treatment and education on neuroscience and emotions.

The campus was designed by Hoefer Welker (architect; Kansas City).

