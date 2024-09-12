Nonprofit healthcare system Christus Health (Irving, Texas) announces a $25 million expansion of Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs, Texas, according to a news release.

The project will include adding nearly 8,000 square feet of space to the hospital’s surgical wing for eight operating rooms (ORs), 19 pre-op rooms, 13 post-op recovery rooms, and larger surgical suites.

A new specialty clinic will also be built and offer services such as orthopedics, gastroenterology, and interventional pain treatment.

