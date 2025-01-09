Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center (Cincinnati, Ohio) is planning a major expansion of its Liberty Campus in Liberty Township, Ohio, according to a news release.

The $365 million project consists of a 4-story addition and renovations of more than 100,000 square feet of existing space at the hospital.

The expansion will more than double the number of inpatient beds from 42 to 114, and add four operating rooms (ORs), three surgical procedure rooms, and 10 emergency department (ED) rooms.

The renovations will add eight rooms for imaging, as well as expand the pharmacy, lab, and sterile processing department. New administrative and educational space and an outdoor dining area will also be a part of the renovation.

