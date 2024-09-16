Cleveland Clinic Children’s (Cleveland) opened a new pediatric primary care and specialty services hub at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Medical Office Building (MOB) in Akron, Ohio, according to a news release.

The new facility includes two behavioral health rooms and 18 exam rooms for echocardiograms, pulmonary testing, and allergy testing observation.

Services include cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, hematology/oncology, nephrology, nutrition, psychiatry, psychology, pulmonology, and rheumatology.

