Cleveland Clinic Children’s Opens Pediatric Primary Care And Specialties Hub In Akron, Ohio
Cleveland Clinic Children’s (Cleveland) opened a new pediatric primary care and specialty services hub at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Medical Office Building (MOB) in Akron, Ohio, according to a news release.
The new facility includes two behavioral health rooms and 18 exam rooms for echocardiograms, pulmonary testing, and allergy testing observation.
Services include cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, hematology/oncology, nephrology, nutrition, psychiatry, psychology, pulmonology, and rheumatology.
