The Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland) and Cleveland Cavaliers professional basketball team held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center in Cleveland, according to a news release.

Expected to open in 2027, the more than 210,000-square-foot project will serve as a training facility for the Cavaliers, while also providing comprehensive care for the public.

The interdisciplinary center will provide access to high-tech testing and training equipment and specialty care in sports medicine, cardiology, pulmonology, exercise physiology, neurology, nutrition, psychology, and genetics.

The project team includes architecture firm Populus (Kansas City, Mo.) and developer Bedrock (Detroit, Mich.).

Read more about the Cleveland Clinic here.