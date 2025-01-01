The Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland) plans to expand its Fairview Hospital campus in Cleveland, according to news5cleveland.com.

The $200 million project will include a new cancer center, medical offices, and a 995-space parking garage.

The new, 169,521-square-foot cancer center will replace the existing Moll Cancer Center at Fairview Hospital, which will remain open during construction but be demolished upon completion.

The project will also include construction of a new pedestrian bridge connecting new buildings to the existing hospital.

Plans have been submitted to the City of Cleveland for a design review and if approved will advance to the Cleveland City Planning Commission.

