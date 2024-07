Clifton-Fine Hospital, part of the Samaritan Health (Watertown, N.Y.) network, plans to replace an existing 800-square-foot emergency department (ED), built in 1951, with a new 10,000-square-foot facility, according to the Adirondack Explorer.

The new ED will have an ambulance entrance, three treatment rooms, trauma room, decontamination room, and three observation beds.

Services will include X-ray, CAT scan, and laboratory.