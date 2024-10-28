Columbia Memorial Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion of the hospital in Astoria, Ore., according to a news release.

The project will more than triple the size of the hospital from 56,000 square feet to 182,000 square feet, including expansion of the emergency department (ED), surgery, imaging, and labor and delivery unit.

The project also will also add an observation unit, dedicated caregiver respite areas, private corridors, larger inpatient rooms with private bathrooms, and more space in the registration area.

The project team includes architect and designer ZGF Architects (Washington, D.C.) and general contractor Skanska (Stockholm, Sweden).

According to a news release from Skanska, the total value of the project is $277 million.