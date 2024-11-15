Carilion Clinic (Roanoke, Va.) started construction on Carilion Taubman Cancer Center in Roanoke, according to a news release.

The 6-story project will replace a 41-year-old cancer facility and aims to expand access to advanced technology, clinical trials, and specialized medical and radiology oncology services.

The building will be designed by architectural firm HDR (Omaha, Neb.) and will include outdoor patio spaces, a glass exterior, and an illuminated staircase that will serve as a campus “beacon,” displaying a range of colors to signify different cancer types and observances.

The cancer center is expected to open in 2027.

