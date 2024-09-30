Construction Begins On New North Texas State Hospital In Wichita Falls, Texas
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (Austin, Texas) broke ground on the new North Texas State Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, according to a news release.
The $452 million replacement hospital will house 200 inpatient psychiatric beds—24 maximum security, 136 non-maximum security, 24 adolescent, and 16 in civil commitment.
The project is slated for completion in late 2027.
