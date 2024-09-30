The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (Austin, Texas) broke ground on the new North Texas State Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, according to a news release.

The $452 million replacement hospital will house 200 inpatient psychiatric beds—24 maximum security, 136 non-maximum security, 24 adolescent, and 16 in civil commitment.

The project is slated for completion in late 2027.

Read more about the North Texas State Hospital project here.